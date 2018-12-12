Winners Announced In DCYC Drawing

Amarillo—Six winners have been announced in a drawing to benefit the 2019 Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference and participation in a pilgrimage to Rome and Assisi in 2020.



Carmen Salcido of Fort Davis was the grand prize winner of two tickets to the Sunday, Dec. 23 game in Arlington between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Salcido also won a $100 hotel gift card and a $50 restaurant gift card.



The second place prize of a 7” Android tablet was won by Anissa Smith of Wheeler. Nora Baeza of Marfa won the third place prize of a Rogue starter guitar.



There were three other winners: fourth prize of four scholarships to DCYC 2019 in June was won by Gloria Gonzalez of Booker. Maria Lechuga of Sunray claimed the fifth prize of a 30oz Yeti tumbler and the sixth place prize of a $35 restaurant gift card was won by Kacey Davis of White Deer.



