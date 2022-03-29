Women’s Prayer Brunch April 30

On that date, Bishop Patrick J. Zurek spoke at a Lenten Women’s Prayer Brunch at the Amarillo Club on the 30th floor of the First Bank Southwest Tower.
That morning, talk in the Amarillo Club was concentrated on the coronavirus, aka, COVID-19, which would later result in much of society shutting down the following week.
Saturday, April 30 will mark the first Prayer Brunch since then, and at a new location. A Mother’s Day Prayer Brunch will be offered that morning from 10:00 to noon at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
As in the past, the Prayer Brunch will be a ticketed event. Tickets are $20.00 per person and can be purchased online through the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center website, bdrc.org, or at Top of Texas Catholic Superstore in the Signature at 2500 South Coulter. Entrance is by ticket only and tickets will not be sold at the door, according to Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Stella Maris Hamann, executive director at the BDRC. Seating is limited.
For additional information about the April 30 Mother’s Day Prayer Brunch, please call the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 806-383-1811.