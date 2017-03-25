Women's Prayer Brunch May 13

Amarillo—The final Women’s Prayer Brunch of the 2016-17 school year is set for Saturday, May 13 from 9:45am to 11:30am at the Amarillo Club on the 30th floor of the Chase Towers at 600 South Tyler.



The prayer brunch is sponsored by Amarillo Rejoicers and all women in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited. Mothers are encouraged to bring their daughters, six and older, to this brunch.



In addition to brunch, the morning will include prayer and worship, testimony/teaching and individual prayer for those in need, according to Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery.



The Prayer Brunch, which is wrapping up its sixth year, is a ticketed event, according to Dr. Meganne Walsh. Tickets are $15.00 each and can be purchased in one of three ways:

• At Top of Texas Catholic Superstore in the Signature at 2500 South Coulter;

• Through the U.S. mail by sending a check for $15.00 to Norma Frausto, 3801 South Roberts, Amarillo, 79118. Please make checks out to M. Walsh MD; or,

• Online at www.facebook.com/amarillo.rejoicers.



Tickets purchased through the U.S. mail or online can be picked up the day of the brunch at a will call table. The deadline to purchase advance tickets is Wednesday, May 10. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

