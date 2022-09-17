Women’s Prayer Brunch Oct. 15

Amarillo—A limited number of tickets are still available for a Women’s Prayer Brunch, sponsored by Amarillo Rejoicers. The brunch will be served Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10:00am to noon at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
As in the past, the Prayer Brunch is a ticketed event. Tickets are $20.00 per person and can be purchased online through the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center website, bdrc.org, or at Top of Texas Catholic Superstore in the Signature at 2500 South Coulter. Entrance is by ticket only and tickets will not be sold at the door, according to Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Stella Maris Hamann, executive director at the BDRC. Seating is limited. Doors for the breakfast will open at 9:00.
For more details about the Women’s Prayer Brunch, please call the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 806-383-1811.