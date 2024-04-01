Women’s Prayer Brunch Saturday, May 11

Amarillo—A Mother’s Day Prayer Brunch will be offered Saturday, May 11 from 10:00 to noon at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
As in the past, the Prayer Brunch will be a ticketed event. Tickets are $20.00 per person and can be purchased online through the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center website, bdrc.org/mothers-day-prayer-brunch, or at Top of Texas Catholic Superstore in the Signature at 2500 South Coulter. Entrance is by ticket only and tickets will not be sold at the door, according to Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery, executive director at the BDRC. Seating is limited.
For additional information about the May 11 Mother’s Day Prayer Brunch, please call the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 806-383-1811.