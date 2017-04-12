Workshop In Spanish For RCIA Teams

Workshop in Spanish
for
Teams
Cactus—Priests, RCIA Teams, RCIA Leaders and Catechists are invited to a workshop at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1501 Center Drive on
Saturday, May 6, from 9:00am to 2:00pm.
This workshop has been suggested by RCIA Leaders to be presented in Spanish for those who want to further their understanding of the RCIA process as mandated by the
United States Catholic Conference of Bishops (USCCB).
The presenter will be School Sister of Notre Dame Sister Maria Elena Ferrer. If you have the book
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults: Study Edition
please bring it with you.
Please register to come to the workshop. Fill out the form below, send it to 4512 NE 24
th
Ave, Amarillo, TX 79107, call 806-383-2243, ext. 113 or via email to
mferrer@dioama.org
letting us know that you plan to participate. All are welcome!
Taller en Español para los equipos de
Cactus—El Sábado, 6 de mayo 2017 de 9:00 am a 2:00 pm
Presbíteros, Equipos de RICA, líderes parroquiales y catequistas están invitados a un taller en la parroquia “Our Lady of Guadalupe” en Cactus (1501 Center Dr. Cactus, TX 79103).
El taller se llevara a cabo por sugerencia de DREs y catequistas quienes sugirieron tener el taller en español para mejor comprender el proceso del Rito de Iniciación Cristiana de Adultos como ha sido mandado por la
Conferencia Episcopal de los EEUU
(USCCB siglas en ingles).
Sister Maria Elena Ferrer presentara el taller. A los que deseen participar y tengan el libro
“Rito de Iniciación Cristiana de Adultos”
por favor traerlo.
Para asistir al taller por favor inscríbase llenando la forma al final de este anuncio y enviándola a 4512 NE 24th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79107, llamando al 806-383-2243, o enviando un correo electrónico a
mferrer@dioama.org
diciéndonos que planea asistir. ¡Todos son bienvenidos!
