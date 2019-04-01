Workshop Set For Friday, June 14

Amarillo—Plans are being made for a one-day workshop entitled
Forming Intentional Disciples Formation Days, set for Friday, June 14, according to Kerry Acker, director of Religious Education at St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
“The workshop would be offered from 9:00am to 4:00pm and would take place at St. Thomas or, if multiple parishes are interested in participating, at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center,” she said.
The workshop would be based on the book
Forming Intentional Disciples by Sherry Weddell.
“I read Forming Intentional Disciples when I first started at St. Thomas,” said Acker, “and since then, it has been my goal to attend a training on helping others in the different stages of their Faith journey, as this book describes. With the permission of our pastor, Father John Valdez, I am so excited to be able to bring this workshop to our diocese.
“Father Valdez and I want as many as possible of our Faith leaders in our parishes to attend this workshop, as it is so relevant to our work with forming new Catholics. This event isn’t just about forming new Catholics but also revitalizing the Faith of those already in our pews. Statistically, about 70-80% of currently practicing Catholics may be catechized but aren’t evangelized. meaning they haven’t developed a personal relationship with Christ. This workshop will hopefully give us some tools to work with and keep these current Catholics as active members of our Faith as well as evangelize new members.”
For additional information about the
Forming International Disciples Formation Days Workshop, please contact Acker at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 358-2461, ext. 106, or via email,
kacker@stthomasamarillo.org.