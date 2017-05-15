World Youth Day 2019 Delegation Meeting Dates Announced

Amarillo—World Youth Day 2019 in Panama is 20 months away, but the planning for the delegation representing the Diocese of Amarillo has begun.



The first Formation Meeting for the WYD diocesan delegation is set for Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm in the Conference Center of the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 4512 NE 24th.



“Formations will be an integral step for our pilgrimage,” said Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman. “It is highly recommended that all members of our diocesan World Youth Day delegation to Panama attend every meeting. Formation meetings will be scheduled to prepare the mind, body and soul to get the most out of our pilgrimage. We’ll also be doing a number of activities as a group to prepare us for our journey in January 2019.”



Guzman estimates the cost of attending World Youth Day 2019 at between $2,000 to $3,000 per person. Those planning to commit to attending right now are asked to pay a $100 deposit with an agreement letter.



Other meeting dates for the 2019 diocesan World Youth Day delegation are:

• Saturday, Dec. 16, 10:00am to 5:00pm. This will be the first mandatory meeting for the delegation and a $1,000 deposit will be due;

• Saturday, June 16, 2018, 10:00am to 5:00pm. This will be the second mandatory meeting for the group and a second $1,000 deposit will be due;

• Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 10:00am to 5:00pm. This will be the third mandatory meeting and a third $1,000 deposit will be due; and,

• Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, 10:00am to 5:00pm. The final mandatory meeting and the remaining $400 deposit will be required.



All meetings will take place at the Diocesan Pastoral Center. For additional information, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 119.

