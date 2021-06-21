World Youth Day 2023 Delegates Sought

Amarillo—Interested in attending World Youth Day 2023 as a member of the delegation representing the Diocese of Amarillo?
The Diocesan Youth Office has begun the process of accepting names for the event, taking place in August 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal.
For additional details or to reserve your place for the WYD delegation, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118, or via email, oguzman@dioama.org. The first meeting for those interested in being a part of the diocesan delegation is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 21 from noon to 5:00pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave.
“I encourage anyone interested in being a part of our delegation to like our Facebook page, Diocese of Amarillo—Youth Ministry, to keep up with any updates,” Guzman said. “We also request that people sign up for updates on Flocknote on the World Youth Day Portugal 2023 link, which is under the Office of Youth Ministry header at amarillodiocese.flocknote.com/dashboard. There is also a video promoting World Youth Day 2023, which can be found on our diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org/world-youth-day-portugal.”