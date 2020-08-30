World Youth Day 2023 Meeting Dates Announced

"Do not tune out the voice of God, who urges you to arise and follow the paths that he has prepared for you." —Pope Francis Amarillo—World Youth Day 2023 is still three years away, but its never too early to plan for diocesan meetings for those planning to attend the gathering in Lisbon, Portugal.
Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman announced the schedule for WYD2023 in August. The first meeting for those interested in being a part of the diocesan delegation is set for Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 from noon to 5:00pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave. The initial meeting is an informational gathering and those who have been a part of past World Youth Day diocesan delegations are invited to attend.
Other meeting dates announced by Guzman include: • Saturday, March 5, 2022 from noon to 5:00pm. At this meeting, a $200 payment will be due from members of the diocesan delegation; • Saturday, July 9, 2022, from noon to 5:00pm. This meeting will be the first of four mandatory meetings for those in the diocesan delegation. A $1,000 payment will be due at this meeting; • Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from noon to 5:00pm. This will be the second of four mandatory meetings and another $1,000 payment will be due; • Saturday, March 18, 2023, from noon to 5:00pm. This will be the third of four mandatory meetings, with a $600 payment due; and, • Saturday, June 10, 2023, from noon to 5:00pm. This will be the fourth and final mandatory meeting and a $200 payment and any other adjustments will be due.
All 2022 and 2023 meetings will take place at the Diocesan Pastoral Center. Meeting dates are subject to change without notice. These meetings will also include formation, which will be an integral step for the WYD pilgrimage, according to Guzman.
“It is highly recommended that all members of our diocesan delegation attend these meetings,” he said. “Formation meetings will be to prepare the mind, body and soul to get the most out of our pilgrimage to Portugal. In addition, we will be doing many activities as a group to prepare us for our journey.”
Guzman also announced the themes for diocesan World Youth Days for the next three years: • 2021: “Young man, I tell you, arise!” (Luke 7:14) • 2022: “Arise! I have appointed you as a witness of what you have seen.” (Acts 26:16) • 2023: “Mary arose and went with haste.” (Luke 1:39)
For additional information about World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, oguzman@dioama.org.