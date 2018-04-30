World Youth Day Meeting June 16

Amarillo—The next Formation Meeting for the diocesan delegation attending World Youth Day 2019 in Panama is Saturday, June 16 from 10:00am to 5:00pm in the Conference Center of the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24 th.



All teens 16 years and older as well as older adults interested in attending World Youth Day 2019 are encouraged to attend this meeting. The meeting is also the second mandatory meeting for the delegation and a $1,000 deposit will be due, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.



“Formations will be an integral step for our pilgrimage,” Guzman said. “It is highly recommended that all members of our diocesan World Youth Day delegation to Panama attend every meeting. Formation meetings will be scheduled to prepare the mind, body and soul to get the most out of our pilgrimage. We’ll also be doing a number of activities as a group to prepare us for our journey in January 2019.”



Other meeting dates for the 2019 diocesan World Youth Day delegation are:

• Saturday, Aug. 25, 10:00am to 5:00pm. This will be the third mandatory meeting and a third $1,000 deposit will be due; and,

• Saturday, Dec. 29, 10:00am to 5:00pm. The final mandatory meeting and the remaining $400 deposit will be required.



All meetings will take place at the Diocesan Pastoral Center. For additional information, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118.

