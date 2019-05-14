Worldwide Marriage Encounter Offers Non-Residential Weekend

Amarillo—Have you considered attending a Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend, but don’t want to spend the night away from home?
According to Rick and Bev Feller, Encounter Leaders for Oklahoma/Amarillo, many couples have resisted experiencing a Weekend because they want to be at home to kiss their loved ones good night, let out their pets, or sleep in their own beds. If that’s the case, the Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 might be what you are looking for.
Blessed Sacrament Church, 2500 S. Bolton, Amarillo, has teamed with WWME to offer a Non-residential Marriage Encounter Weekend to couples, priests, nuns and other religious, who want to return home at night. This type of Weekend has been successfully presented throughout the United States, including several major cities in Texas.
The presentations are the same as those normally given at a retreat center’s Friday to Sunday Weekend; however, they are compressed into two days (beginning at 7:00am in the morning), instead of two-and-a-half-days. Couples will be given privacy in order to discuss the questions with their spouse following each presentation. As this facility is limited to 15 private areas, the rooms will be assigned on a first-come, first served basis.
According to the Fellers, WWME is the #1 rated Marriage Enrichment Program in the United States. It is intended for couples who would like better communication with their spouse, enhanced intimacy in their relationship and a stronger faith/prayer life as a couple. Although it is given from a Catholic perspective, couples from all denominations may apply.
The application fee for the Weekend is $100/couple; however, readers of
The West Texas Catholic will be awarded a $10 discount if they apply before Monday, July 1 (use promo code:
WTC, if applying on
http://meAmarillo.org). At the end of the Weekend, participants will be asked to prayerfully consider contributing to help make the Weekend possible for other couples. As no one is ever turned away from attending a Weekend due to their financial situation, couples are asked to contact Rick and Bev Feller at 405-323-9119 or via email, rbfeller@gmail.com, if they need financial assistance so they can attend a Weekend.