Your Support Of The United Catholic Appeal Makes A Difference

by By Father Gabriel E. Garcia

This is a special year for us at Sts. Peter and Paul in Dumas. A long-awaited dream is finally becoming a reality: our new parish facilities. Our new building, soon to be completed, will have a daily chapel, parish offices, a social hall for 440 people, a kitchen, 12 classrooms for Faith Formation, an ESL (English as a Second Language) lab and a ministry pantry. It is a huge project that will help us keep the Catholic Faith alive in this town. This project would not have been possible without the help and support of the Diocese of Amarillo. We do not have all the funds needed but thanks to the help of the diocese we will be able to complete our project. What a great feeling to know that the diocese trusts and believes in us! We are not alone!



So as the United Catholic Appeal (UCA) campaign approaches this year it is with great satisfaction that we can give something back! Yes, our debt is big and our resources limited, but we can help support the different ministries that need funding. All the generous donors that believe and love our diocese make this help possible. Thank you all! May the Lord bless you abundantly!



Remember that your donation, large or small, can make a big difference. Together we can accomplish great things. As we pledge, let us do it with joy, with love, with hope of a better world transformed by the power of the Gospel.



We are proud to be a part of the Catholic Church. We are proud to be a part of the Diocese of Amarillo.



Father Gabriel E. Garcia is parochial administrator at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas and Diocesan Vocations Director.

