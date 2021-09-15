Youth Fundraiser Tickets Now On Sale

Amarillo—Tickets for a drawing to benefit the 2022 Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC) and the World Youth Day 2023 delegation representing the Diocese of Amarillo are now available.
Tickets are $10.00 each and the drawing will take place on Pope Francis’ birthday, Thursday, Dec. 17, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
The top prize in the drawing are two tickets to the Washington/Dallas Cowboys game Sunday, Dec. 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The tickets include a $100 hotel gift card and a $50 restaurant gift card. Second prize is a RTIC 45/52 cooler and third prize is a JBL portable speaker.
Fourth prize is a Keurig K-mini coffeemaker, fifth prize is a Google Nest Mini and sixth prize is a Roku Streaming Stick.
For additional information about the drawing or to purchase tickets, please contact Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118.