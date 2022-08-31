Youth Fundraiser Tickets Now On Sale

Amarillo—Tickets for a drawing to benefit the 2023 Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC) and the World Youth Day 2023 delegation representing the Diocese of Amarillo are now available.
Tickets are $10.00 each and the drawing will take place on Pope Francis’ birthday, Saturday, Dec. 17, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
The top prize in the drawing are two tickets to the Philadelphia Eagles/Dallas Cowboys game Saturday, Dec. 24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The tickets include a $100 hotel gift card and a $50 restaurant gift card. Second prize is a Pit Boss 700 Classic Wood Fired Pellet Grill with Flame Broiler and third prize is a Yeti 35 cooler.
Fourth prize are Apple airpods, fifth prize is a JBL Bluetooth portable speaker and sixth prize is a Roku Streaming Device.
For additional information about the drawing or to purchase tickets, please contact Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118.