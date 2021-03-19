Youth Ministers Hybrid Network Meeting

Amarillo—The next meeting of the Youth Ministers Hybrid Network is scheduled Saturday, April 10, beginning at 3:00pm, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
“We encourage all parishes to be represented at this meeting, whether they can attend in person or participate online,” said Guzman.
The focus of the meeting will be the National Dialogue Report, which was released earlier this year. Copies of the report can be downloaded at nationaldialogue.info. Youth Ministry Network is for Parish Youth Leaders to come and share ideas, hopes, dreams and resources for youth ministry. Parish Teen Leadership and/or membership in the Diocesan Youth Council is highly encouraged.
“The purpose of these gatherings is to assist youth ministry to work for the benefit of the entire diocese,” added Guzman.
The deadline to register for the meeting is Wednesday, April 7. There will be limited in-person attendance at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Guzman encourages registration for the meeting at amarillodiocese.org/youth-ministry-network. For additional information, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, oguzman@dioama.org.