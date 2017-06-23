Amarillo—Youth Leadership Teams that missed an opportunity to attend Youth Ministry Training 101, Advocacy Training or Evangelization Training, one more opportunity awaits.



The three training sessions will be repeated the weekend of Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th, according to Oscar Guzman, Diocesan Youth Director.



Youth Ministry Training 101 will be offered both days from 10:00am to noon. Advocacy Training will be offered both days from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and Evangelization Training will be offered both days from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.



To get signed up or for additional details, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 117.

