Youth Ministry Via Zoom

Amarillo—The COVID-19 pandemic has not ground youth ministry in the Diocese of Amarillo to a halt.
Rather, it has reinvented itself to minister in these times.
After a number of Zoom meetings organized by the Diocesan Youth Office and several youth ministers throughout the diocese since April, a new idea flourished from those attending these Diocesan Zoom Youth Nights.
Now, Youth Groups at parishes are being asked to conduct a full Zoom Youth Night at their parishes on Wednesday evenings from 7:00 to 8:00.
“The benefits of these Youth Nights are many,” said Oscar Guzman, Diocesan Youth Minister. “First, it promotes Leadership Development, as teens share testimonies, proclaim the Word, sing and take charge of the evening. Second, it promotes Evangelization, as teens promote the Youth Night. Third, it brings about a sense of Community Life, Catechesis and more.”
The evening includes an opening prayer, an activity, praise and worship, a keynote presentation, testimony, closing prayer, a blessing, usually by the parish priest, and a closing song.
The first of these Youth Nights is set for Wednesday, June 3 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas. Other nights scheduled thus far include:
• Wednesday, June 10, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo;
• Wednesday, June 17, at St. Peter’s Church, Booker;
• Wednesday, June 24, at St. Teresa of Jesus Church, Friona; and,
• Wednesday, July 1, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa.
The Youth Nights are scheduled to run through Wednesday, Aug. 26, according to Guzman.
For additional information or to schedule a Zoom Youth Night, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118 or via email,
oguzman@dioama.org.