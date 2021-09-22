Youth Office To Offer Evangelization Workshop

Amarillo—The Diocesan Youth Office will offer four Evangelization Workshops in Cluster A parishes in October, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
“The Challenge of Catholic Youth Evangelization says that Evangelization is defined as proclaiming through word and witness the Good News of the Gospel to youth who have not yet heard or seen it and inviting them into a relationship with Jesus Christ and the community of believers,” he said. “It is further defined as ongoing witness of the Faith Community as it attempts to live out the Gospel with such authenticity that the Faith of all the members is sustained and nourished. Evangelization is the energizing core of all the components of youth ministry.
“I am hoping this workshop will help those youth ministers who hear comments from youth, such as ‘I don’t know how to talk to others about my Faith,’ or ‘I’m not comfortable sharing the Scriptures,’ or ‘I’m embarrassed to talk about Jesus to others,’ to make it easier for their youth to talk to others about their Faith, to share the Scriptures and share Jesus with others.”
Evangelization Workshops will be offered: • Tuesday, Oct. 26, at St. Anthony’s Church, 115 North 25 Mile Ave., Hereford. The deadline to register is 5:00pm on Thursday, Oct. 21; • Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd St., Pampa. Registration deadline is 5:00pm on Monday, Oct. 25; • Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 411 East Texas Blvd., Dalhart. The deadline to register is 5:00pm on Thursday, Oct. 28; and, • Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave., Amarillo. This workshop will also be offered virtually via the Bluejeans platform. Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 1 at 5:00pm.
All workshops are scheduled to begin at 6:00pm. Registration can be done online at amarillodiocese.org/youth/evangelization-workshop. Guzman added that Cluster B parishes interested in hosting an Evangelization Workshop are asked to contact him at 806-383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, oguzman@dioama.org to schedule a workshop date.